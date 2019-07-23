Amoveo Trading 49.5% Higher This Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Amoveo has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $411.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amoveo has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for about $82.39 or 0.00849857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.53 or 0.05962745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo's total supply is 66,489 coins and its circulating supply is 64,684 coins. Amoveo's official website is amoveo.io.

The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

