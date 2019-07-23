Analysts Expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to announce sales of $47.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.70 million and the lowest is $46.91 million. AquaVenture posted sales of $34.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year sales of $195.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $196.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $208.61 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $211.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AquaVenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of AquaVenture stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.20. 86,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,257. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $581.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 446.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AquaVenture in the first quarter worth $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AquaVenture by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AquaVenture in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AquaVenture by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

