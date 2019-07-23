Analysts Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

