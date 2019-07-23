Analysts Expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Kimberly Clark reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Argus upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.31.

In other news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $1,028,733.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,210.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,313 shares of company stock valued at $56,436,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $337,207,000. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11,510.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,730,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,424 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,397 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 492,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $134.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.03. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $140.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

