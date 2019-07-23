Analysts Expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.65 Million

Analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will report sales of $33.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $38.19 million. Nordic American Tanker posted sales of $27.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full year sales of $175.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $187.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $213.70 million, with estimates ranging from $194.08 million to $238.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.84 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

NAT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 527,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $309.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 18.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

