Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA: FRE):

7/23/2019 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €70.95 ($82.50) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €57.90 ($67.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €56.70 ($65.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2019 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €56.70 ($65.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €52.50 ($61.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2019 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRE stock traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.20 ($52.55). 1,896,423 shares of the stock traded hands. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.84.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

