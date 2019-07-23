Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 1.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5,740.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 244,346 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.75. 316,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.06. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

