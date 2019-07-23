Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.97. 901,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.60. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $193.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

