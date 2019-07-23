Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in RPM International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in RPM International by 62.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.78. 1,214,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.95%.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

