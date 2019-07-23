ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Aegis started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.69.

Shares of ANGI opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.04.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 18,724 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $274,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 795,100 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $10,996,233.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,171 shares of company stock valued at $15,480,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

