Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. 710,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 44.92 and a quick ratio of 44.92.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 77.15%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,581,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,919,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

