Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ASX:ATL) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.46 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.46 ($0.33), approximately 121,631 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.69.

In related news, insider Sophie Mitchell purchased 75,000 shares of Apollo Tourism & Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$29,250.00 ($20,744.68).

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Company Profile (ASX:ATL)

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd, a tourism leisure company, manufactures, imports, rents, sells, and distributes recreational vehicles in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers motorhomes, campervans, and caravans under the Winnebago, Adria, and Talvor brands.

