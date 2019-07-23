Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Leisure Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.84. 17,179,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,675,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.69. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $932.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

