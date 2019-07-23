ARBITRAGE (ARB) Price Up 9% This Week

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. ARBITRAGE has a market capitalization of $473,497.00 and approximately $3,235.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARBITRAGE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002966 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 155.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000140 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Token Profile

ARB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,767,315 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco. The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co.

Buying and Selling ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARBITRAGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

