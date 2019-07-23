Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,754 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,511.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 848,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,950,000 after acquiring an additional 830,442 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,312,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,586.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 529,314 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.70. 13,394,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,037,844. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $173.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

