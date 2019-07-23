Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,645,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.44. 45,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,501. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.68. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $139.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

