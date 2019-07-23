ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $1.80. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,012 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.12 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,084,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 203,184 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 207.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 285,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192,687 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 37.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 609,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 165,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,021 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

