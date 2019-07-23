Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 25,720 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 66,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,979,621,000 after acquiring an additional 906,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.01. 1,851,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,889. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

