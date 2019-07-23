Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Armata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of ARMP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 3,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,156. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54).

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

