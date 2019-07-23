Arqma Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Arqma has a total market cap of $96,500.00 and $1,372.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 72.8% higher against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,724.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.39 or 0.02123500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00914119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.15 or 0.02974978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00812853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00060911 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00708458 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00223166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 11,854,613 coins and its circulating supply is 5,810,069 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.