Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.65

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and traded as high as $46.92. Array Biopharma shares last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 168,656 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Svb Leerink cut Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $46.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 40,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,076,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,502. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Array Biopharma by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,693,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,026,000 after buying an additional 60,977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 19,428.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,554,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,275,000 after buying an additional 2,541,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,549,000 after buying an additional 174,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $27,689,000.

About Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.