Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86, 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.1988 dividend. This is a positive change from Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.15% of Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

