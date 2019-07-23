Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target Lowered to C$0.85 at Cormark

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$1.15 to C$0.85 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

ASND traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,240. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

