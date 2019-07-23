ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $972.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will post sales of $972.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $971.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.10 million. ASGN reported sales of $878.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). ASGN had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.85. 309,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,640. ASGN has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 33.6% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ASGN by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

