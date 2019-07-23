Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Falcon Minerals (OTCMKTS:FLMN) Head to Head Review

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals N/A 12.62% 8.68%

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Atlas Energy Group does not pay a dividend. Falcon Minerals pays out 350.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Energy Group and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 1 8 0 2.89

Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $10.09, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Falcon Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.05 -$13.82 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $97.20 million 7.07 $90.13 million $0.20 40.00

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Atlas Energy Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

