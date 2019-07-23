AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Trimmed by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 62,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 85,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 982,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,498,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,893,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $239.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.