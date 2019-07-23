AudioCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, AudioCoin has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. AudioCoin has a market cap of $191,721.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00037719 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002942 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00125099 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006084 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004138 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00052221 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000567 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000417 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 979,225,881 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu.

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

