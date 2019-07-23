Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. Avangrid also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,047. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.43.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

