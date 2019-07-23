Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.89

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $3.93. Avon Products shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 198,506 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVP shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVP. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avon Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products Company Profile (NYSE:AVP)

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

