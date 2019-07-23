B. Riley Analysts Give Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) a $6.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Shares of BMRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 21,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,800. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.30. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.17% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

