B. Riley Reiterates “$12.00” Price Target for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 77,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,284. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 83.93% and a negative return on equity of 103.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 281,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

