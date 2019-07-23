B. Riley Reiterates $36.00 Price Target for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) received a $36.00 price objective from analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 112.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IIN. ValuEngine lowered Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IntriCon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 287,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,658. The firm has a market cap of $149.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 869.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 24,206 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in IntriCon by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in IntriCon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IntriCon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

