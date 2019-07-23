Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 161,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,004. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Horst Gras sold 2,083 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $108,920.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,256.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $487,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,986.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,180 shares of company stock worth $900,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

