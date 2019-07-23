Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €5.93 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.93 ($6.90) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.55 ($6.46).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

