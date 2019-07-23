Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) PT Set at $31.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been given a $31.00 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. 309,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

