Barclays Analysts Give Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) a $50.00 Price Target

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) has been given a $50.00 price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 32.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.49.

Autoliv stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 952,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $105.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.90.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

