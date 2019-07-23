Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill Sells 108,000 Shares

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$10,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,441,050 shares in the company, valued at C$797,679.23.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Graeme O’neill sold 79,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$7,110.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Graeme O’neill sold 77,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$6,160.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Graeme O’neill sold 569,152 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$39,840.64.

On Monday, June 17th, Graeme O’neill sold 39,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$3,120.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Graeme O’neill sold 248,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$17,360.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Graeme O’neill sold 11,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$770.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Graeme O’neill sold 29,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$2,030.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Graeme O’neill sold 20,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$1,400.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Graeme O’neill sold 10,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$750.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Graeme O’neill sold 150,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$11,250.00.

Shares of BHS traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 99,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,557. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08. Bayhorse Silver Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.18.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

