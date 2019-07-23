Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,257 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. 5,420,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,528,100. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

