Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $30,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,070,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,027,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,672,000 after acquiring an additional 317,308 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,075,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,759,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,832,000 after acquiring an additional 170,861 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.42. The stock had a trading volume of 686,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,956. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.20. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

