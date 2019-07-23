Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,658,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,934,000 after purchasing an additional 65,923 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total transaction of $437,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total value of $582,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,940.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,147 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,808. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,571. The company has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.62. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $196.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

