Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $436,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,620,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,812,000 after purchasing an additional 449,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. 5,667,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,957,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

