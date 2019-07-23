Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. 372,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,126. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.