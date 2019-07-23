Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 21,969.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,068,000 after purchasing an additional 250,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,521,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,540,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.06.

Shares of BA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,944. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

