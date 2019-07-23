BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 322.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,779 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1,057.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 533,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 0.08.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

