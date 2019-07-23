Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 2.1% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,354,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,582,000 after buying an additional 223,215 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3,824.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.58.

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $255.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.