Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.85.

Shares of PH traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.68. The stock had a trading volume of 867,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,795. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $193.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.16. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

