Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,309,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASR. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 7.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 31.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 49.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.33.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.50. 1,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,273. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1 year low of $127.95 and a 1 year high of $212.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.29 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 32.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

