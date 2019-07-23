Bezant Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.73 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and $391,253.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00296774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.01678630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023996 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00113107 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,871,000 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

