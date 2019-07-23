BigSur Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.69. 9,969,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $136.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

