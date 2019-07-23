Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.25.

A number of research firms have commented on BDI. CIBC reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.92. 22,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.53. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$3.96.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

